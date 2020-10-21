“Sweet Greeks: First Generation Immigrant Confectioners in the Heartland” recently published

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

Ann Flesor Beck’s book Sweet Greeks: First Generation Immigrant Confectioners in the Heartland was recently published and we’re visiting with the local author as she shares her family’s story in the candy making business.

Beck is a third-generation Greek confectioner and co-owner of Flesor’s Candy Kitchen in Tuscola.

In Sweet Greeks, Beck sets the story of grandfather Gus Flesor’s life as an immigrant in a small town within the larger history of Greek migration to the Midwest. Her charming personal account re-creates the atmosphere of her grandfather’s candy kitchen with its odors of chocolate and popcorn and the comings-and-goings of family members. 

An engaging blend of family memoir and Midwest history, Sweet Greeks tells how Greeks became candy makers to the nation, one shop at a time.

You can learn more about the book here: https://go.illinois.edu/f20beck

