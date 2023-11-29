Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sweet, crispy, seasonal appetizers are the thing! This recipe is designed for using up leftovers. You can double it to make a big batch using all unopened ingredients.

Ingredients

1 sheet of puff pastry

About 4 oz of brie (half a small wheel)

Flour for rolling

1/2 of a 15oz can of cranberry sauce

1/2 C sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

Pecan halves

TRY: Jam and cream cheese, substitute walnuts or hazelnuts, chop the nuts. Use pie crust or crescent roll from the store. Use peanut butter and chocolate sauce with nuts.

Make a savory version with pepperoni with spaghetti sauce and mozzarella

Instructions

Move the puff pastry from the freezer to the fridge overnight or set on the counter for 30 minutes. Pastry should unfold easily, but still be cold.

Meanwhile, put the brie in the freezer for about 20 minutes so that it is easier to cut.

Preheat the oven to 400F.

Spray a mini muffin tin with pan spray.

Lightly dust a surface with flour. Roll one pastry sheet to about 10×14 inches. Cut into 24 pieces, 6 rows long wise and 4 columns short wise.

Press each pastry square into a mini muffin well. Make sure the centers are matched up, the pastry is gently pressed against the bottom and sides of the well, and the corners of the squares stick up a bit.

Stir together the cranberry juice, sugar and lemon juice. Spoon about 1 tsp of the mixture into each pastry shell.

Cut the brie into 24 small squares. Place a square of brie into each pastry shell.

Place a pecan half on top of the brie square.

Bake for 12-14 minutes until the pastry is golden brown on the edges.

Let cool slightly before removing from the pan. Serve warm or room temperature.

From Chef Adam Wisnewski:

“I am Cook and Owner at Breakfast, Life, and Dinner.

I’ve been cooking for 43 years: working in restaurants for 17 years and running my own business for 8 years. I bring the joy and wonder of cooking into people’s lives through cooking classes and event meals.

Every cook gets asked “What is your favorite thing to cook?” – I’m a generalist, I like to cook everything, but if you had to pin me down, I would say: I like to grab three or four things out of the fridge and figure out how to turn them into something amazing for dinner. I call that “Fridge Tetris” – the game of taking whatever is thrown at you and making it fit together.

With my weekly meal services, I solve the problems of anxiety, lack of time and lack of confidence. I make the meals that make your week easy.

There aren’t many people that do exactly what I do. The weekly in-home meal services are kind of one-of-a-kind. You get to direct the menu choices; I can work at low prices because I don’t have a lot of overhead kitchen rental costs.

With the classes and event meals, I have a winning personality, decades worth of kitchen stories and a passion for educating people of all ages to how much FUN cooking can be.

Holiday season is just around the corner! Time to schedule your holiday feast or that weekend appetizer party! I’m doing public classes with Common Ground, Urbana Park District and Parkland in the coming months.

Happy to give an occasional Cupboard Cleaning Class – Within the city limits, I will come to your house and in the course of one hour, we will make up 3-5 recipes that help you clean out your pantry, fridge and freezer for all those things that you aren’t sure what to do with!

Adam Wisnewski

Cook and Owner at Breakfast, Life, and Dinner

Operating in Champaign-Urbana and Bloomington-Normal

https://www.facebook.com/BreakfastLifeDinner/

https://www.instagram.com/breakfastlifedinner/