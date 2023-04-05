Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

SWEENEY TODD

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up… and the carnage has only just begun!

Venue: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre

7:30 pm Performances

April 6, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22

3 pm Performances

April 16, 23

Tickets are on sale now for Sweeney Todd, opening April 6! Opening night tickets are half-price.

*Recommended for mature audiences

