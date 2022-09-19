Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Theresa Meacham is currently a freelance researcher and writer for two women with private practices in the wellness industry. While they are the experts, she’s learned a lot through her job and been able to synthesize that knowledge into practical and applicable information, especially as it pertains to family wellness!

Proactive measures to support our children’s health, especially during the “back to school” season:

S.M.A.R.T.

1. Sleep – our routines should be consistent. *give “sleep hygiene” tips.

2. Meals (breakfast, lunch, snacks) – focus on clean proteins, healthy fats and plenty of veggies.

3. Active and outside – more time at a desk and inside means we need must encourage fresh air and movement when kids are at home. Lead by example.

4. Relationships – because mental and physical wellness are inseparable. Prioritize intentional connection.

5. Time – start earlier – margin makes room for better choices.