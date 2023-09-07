Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In an extraordinary effort to empower students with disabilities and their families, Family First Advocacy is thrilled to announce their first annual fundraiser, a Jeep and Motorcycle event with a tailgate theme. Founder and Executive Director, Katrina Roberts, is spearheading this inspiring initiative.

Family First Advocacy is dedicated to enhancing the lives of students facing learning, social, emotional, behavioral, and other disabilities within the public school system. They provide essential support services and training to parents, caregivers, and community members, enabling these students to find success and inclusion.

Mark your calendars for September 9, 2023, and head to the Lake of The Woods Pavilion in Mahomet, IL, for a family-friendly event like no other. The schedule includes a Cruise-Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., a Project 47 BBQ dinner (included in the ticket price) from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and a host of activities such as tailgate games, a kids jeep and motorcycle run, a shine and show for all Jeeps and motorcycles, and more.

The festivities continue with a Bog Tournament, tunes spun by DJ Rad Rock, and an array of amazing auction items up for grabs. The evening crescendos at 6 p.m. with the announcement of awards, beginning with the presentation of the inaugural “That Mom” award.

Every dollar raised at this event goes directly toward supporting students with disabilities, their families, and their communities. Family First Advocacy is committed to fostering success, self-worth, and a sense of belonging among these students and their families within their schools and communities.

Want to make a difference? You can get involved by attending the fundraiser or volunteering with Family First Advocacy. Your participation helps build a more inclusive and supportive community for students with disabilities.

For more information and to show your support, contact Katrina Roberts at kroberts@familyfirstcommunity.org or call (217) 898-1058. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of students with disabilities and their families.