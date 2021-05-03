Support young business owners at Central Illinois CEO Trade Show

Clinton, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with the students behind Central Illinois CEO. The program from the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship is a year-long course designed to help high schoolers understand the process of owning and operating a business while forming the necessary relationships to spark success.

This week, students are preparing to showcase their businesses at an upcoming trade show.

This year’s CICEO class. Courtesy: Facebook/centralilceo

More from Central Illinois CEO

The past several months the CICEO students have been working really hard to launch their businesses. Tomorrow, we are hosting a Trade Show and this is the culmination of all their hard work this past year. Please come by and meet the CICEO students! They cannot wait to sell you some of their products, tell you all about their CEO experience and show you what this next generation of students is capable of!

WHEN – Tuesday, May 4th 9:30 am -1:30 pm

WHERE – Hickory Point Golf Course Banquet Facility, Forsyth