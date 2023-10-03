Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

This winter, students at Urbana High School are gearing up for an unforgettable adventure—a trip to Disney World! To make this dream come true, they need your support. Here’s a word from Urbana High School Choir Director, Becky Park.

The Urbana High School Choir has an incredible opportunity to perform and participate in educational performance workshops at Disney World during the winter break. To fundraise for this magical journey, the UHS Choir Program is accepting donations. In addition to donations, there’s an exciting silent auction planned in conjunction with their fall choir concert on 10/12/23.

Here’s how you can lend your support:

1. Donate: Local businesses can contribute items like gift cards, services, or physical products to the silent auction.

2. Attend the Concert: Supporters can attend the choir concert on 10/12/23 and bid on items from the silent auction.

3. Online Bidding: Community members can join the email list and participate in online bidding for the silent auction, making it accessible to everyone.

The A Cappella groups at Urbana High School promise to entertain with delightful music. What makes them even more exceptional is that they are the only high school A Cappella groups that compete.

Let’s join hands and help these talented students make their Disney World journey a reality. Your support can turn their dreams into memories that will last a lifetime. Visit their Facebook page or donation link to contribute and stay updated on their journey.