Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A very special component of Victory Fest is Crowning Conquerors when we celebrate local folks who have experienced some of life’s greatest challenges yet continue to serve others in love and with joy.

The Champaign County Community is encouraged to come out and support baby TJ and his family on Wednesday, August 10th from 4 pm to 10 pm.

One of this year’s recipient is Brandi Anderson. Brandi is the mother of Antwan Mobley Jr, who goes by TJ. At only 20 months of life, TJ suffers from severe asthma and obstructive sleep apnea that compromise his airway on a daily basis. In the last year, he has had four surgeries to open his airway, unfortunately, none of these have been successful. His doctors have not been able to diagnose an underlying cause for TJ’s medical issues, because of this he is being referred to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, which is the #1 hospital in the world. His family and friends are hopeful they will be able to diagnose and treat him so that he can begin to live a normal life. Due to his ongoing medical needs, TJ’s mom has been unable to work. Since the beginning of his fight, she has been by his side, supporting him during his many appointments and hospital stays. They have 3 other children at home and are unsure how long TJ’s stay at Mayo Clinic will be.

Texas Roadhouse is hosting a Dine to Donate to raise money for TJ and his family, to help with medical, travel, and additional expenses that are sure to arise during his stay at Mayo Clinic. On Wednesday, August 10th from 4 pm-10 pm, Texas Roadhouse is donating 20% of all food sales to TJ and his family. A Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket is also being raffled with 100% of the money raised going directly to TJ’s family. The link for this event can be found here.