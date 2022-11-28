Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Safe Families for Children is a family preservation movement motivated by radical hospitality, disruptive generosity, and intentional compassion to keep children safe and families together. We bring church and community together mobilizing an army of volunteers to advocate for vulnerable children and socially isolated families. Our goal is to grow a national movement of change agents passionate about protecting children and preserving families in communities across the nation and the world.