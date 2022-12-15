Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sunset Funeral Home share the importance of sitting down with your loved ones to talk about their lives, i.e. learning about memorable events, people, places, values, and life lessons they have learned helps bring individuals closer to the people they care about by having “the talk of a lifetime”.

Sunset Funeral Home can help individuals and families navigate experiencing holidays without a loved one by 1) planning ahead; 2) accepting limitations; 3) taking care of themselves; 4) being prepared; 5) lowering expectations; 6) confiding in someone; 7) dealing w/ lost family traditions; 8) being sensitive to children’s needs; 9) organizing activities

Grief and the Holidays Booklet can be picked up for free, your own personal copy at Sunset Neil Street Location in Champaign or go to website, fill out form and request free booklet

7 locations in East Central IL and West Central Indiana

Strengthen families through developing intentional plans and encouraging family conversations to learn more about your loved one’s memorable events, people, places, values, and life lessons they have learned.

Lunch ‘N Learn – Topic Peace of Mind Seminar – Mahomet Sunset Location – Dec 16 @ Mahomet Sunset location @ 11:00 AM

https://www.sunsetfuneralhome.com/

Sunset Funeral Home – Champaign, IL

710 N. Neil St

Champaign, IL

and

1102 Churchhill Rd – Mahomet, IL