Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields is back with easy peasy summer salad recipes.

Very Berry Cheesecake Salad

  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 8 oz cool whip
  • 3 cups sliced strawberries
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 raspberries

Mix together in a large bowl, room temperature cream cheese, sugar and thawed cool whip.

Add in fruits and gently fold until coated. Chill and serve.

CUCUMBERS AND ONIONS – Vinegar version

  • 2 to 3 medium sized cucumbers, peeled
  • 1 medium onion, sliced
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar (can add more or less)
  • 3 or 4 cups water (enough to cover cucumbers in bowl)
  • 1 tsp granulated garlic
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar (more or less to taste)
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Peel and slice cucumbers in a bowl. Slice onions and break into rings.

Add remaining ingredients. Refrigerate for several hours before serving.

Will keep for several days in the fridge.

Broccoli Grape Salad (I usually double this)

  • Broccoli – 2 small bags of florets or 2 Crowns broken into bite size florets . If I double the recipe, I use one bag of broccoli florets from Sam’s. I only use the florets, I cut off the stems.
  • Half bag of broccoli slaw – chopped
  • 1 cup red seedless grapes cut in half
  • ½ cup golden raisins
  • ¼ cup sunflower kernels (I use the sunflower/pumpkin kernel mix)
  • ½ small onion red, white or sweet yellow – diced or minced
  • 6-8 slices or ¼ cup crispy bacon– crumbled or Hormel real bacon bits

Place all above ingredients into serving bowl. Toss with the following dressing. I double the recipe.

1 cup mayo ( I use Hellmann’s but it must be mayo)

¼ cup sugar

4T white vinegar

Taste to your preference and pour over broccoli. I prefer mine a little tangy. Mix. Chill 1 hour before serving.