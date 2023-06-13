Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields is back with easy peasy summer salad recipes.

Very Berry Cheesecake Salad

8 oz. cream cheese

½ cup sugar

8 oz cool whip

3 cups sliced strawberries

1 cup blackberries

1 cup blueberries

1 raspberries

Mix together in a large bowl, room temperature cream cheese, sugar and thawed cool whip.

Add in fruits and gently fold until coated. Chill and serve.

CUCUMBERS AND ONIONS – Vinegar version

2 to 3 medium sized cucumbers, peeled

1 medium onion, sliced

1/4 cup white vinegar (can add more or less)

3 or 4 cups water (enough to cover cucumbers in bowl)

1 tsp granulated garlic

2 Tablespoons sugar (more or less to taste)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Peel and slice cucumbers in a bowl. Slice onions and break into rings.

Add remaining ingredients. Refrigerate for several hours before serving.

Will keep for several days in the fridge.

Broccoli Grape Salad (I usually double this)

Broccoli – 2 small bags of florets or 2 Crowns broken into bite size florets . If I double the recipe, I use one bag of broccoli florets from Sam’s. I only use the florets, I cut off the stems.

Half bag of broccoli slaw – chopped

1 cup red seedless grapes cut in half

½ cup golden raisins

¼ cup sunflower kernels (I use the sunflower/pumpkin kernel mix)

½ small onion red, white or sweet yellow – diced or minced

6-8 slices or ¼ cup crispy bacon– crumbled or Hormel real bacon bits

Place all above ingredients into serving bowl. Toss with the following dressing. I double the recipe.

1 cup mayo ( I use Hellmann’s but it must be mayo)

¼ cup sugar

4T white vinegar

Taste to your preference and pour over broccoli. I prefer mine a little tangy. Mix. Chill 1 hour before serving.