Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields is back with easy peasy summer salad recipes.
Very Berry Cheesecake Salad
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- ½ cup sugar
- 8 oz cool whip
- 3 cups sliced strawberries
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 raspberries
Mix together in a large bowl, room temperature cream cheese, sugar and thawed cool whip.
Add in fruits and gently fold until coated. Chill and serve.
CUCUMBERS AND ONIONS – Vinegar version
- 2 to 3 medium sized cucumbers, peeled
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 1/4 cup white vinegar (can add more or less)
- 3 or 4 cups water (enough to cover cucumbers in bowl)
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- 2 Tablespoons sugar (more or less to taste)
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
Peel and slice cucumbers in a bowl. Slice onions and break into rings.
Add remaining ingredients. Refrigerate for several hours before serving.
Will keep for several days in the fridge.
Broccoli Grape Salad (I usually double this)
- Broccoli – 2 small bags of florets or 2 Crowns broken into bite size florets . If I double the recipe, I use one bag of broccoli florets from Sam’s. I only use the florets, I cut off the stems.
- Half bag of broccoli slaw – chopped
- 1 cup red seedless grapes cut in half
- ½ cup golden raisins
- ¼ cup sunflower kernels (I use the sunflower/pumpkin kernel mix)
- ½ small onion red, white or sweet yellow – diced or minced
- 6-8 slices or ¼ cup crispy bacon– crumbled or Hormel real bacon bits
Place all above ingredients into serving bowl. Toss with the following dressing. I double the recipe.
1 cup mayo ( I use Hellmann’s but it must be mayo)
¼ cup sugar
4T white vinegar
Taste to your preference and pour over broccoli. I prefer mine a little tangy. Mix. Chill 1 hour before serving.