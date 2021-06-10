Summer programs underway at Prairie Farm

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle visits Champaign Park District’s Prairie Farm where summer programs are in full swing.

Prairie Farm is a replica turn-of-the century farm complete with barn, farmhouse, pond, pasture, & flower garden. Admission is free and the Farm is open to the general public from Memorial Day to early August and features a variety of your child’s favorite animals including cows, sheep, pigs, goats, chickens, rabbits, turtles, turkey, and a beautifully established koi pond. Wandering paths and big shade trees make the farm a truly enjoyable destination all summer long.

The following kids’ programs are available this summer:

Story Time At The Farm (all ages)

Pee Wee Farmers (ages 2-4)

Farmhands (ages 4-11)

All About Animals (ages 4-7)

Barnyard Fun (ages 6-11) For the details on program dates and registration click HERE. Location

2202 W. Kirby Ave.

Open May 29-August 15

Farm Hours: Daily, 1:00 – 7:00 pm

Petting Area Hours: Daily, 3:00 – 5:00 pm

