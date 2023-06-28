Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series presented by PNC Bank is returning for a fourth season starting June 1. The concert series will go through August 3. Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, is one of the sponsors of the music series. SSGA is committed to pursuing the economic prosperity and growth for Sangamon County and the City of Springfield, Illinois.

· Free concerts begin at 6:00pm. every Thursday in the vacant Y block north of the Governor’s Mansion. Children’s activities will be happening during each concert.

· People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and to enjoy the music, food trucks and dance during intermission.

· For a full schedule and information about the artists, visit http://levittampspringfield.org or facebook.com/LevittAMPSpringfield.

The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & MimiLevitt Foundation, a private foundation that partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces, creating thriving and inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together through the power of free, live music.