Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

As the summer days seem to slip through our fingers, many of us may find ourselves yearning for more outdoor fun and exciting activities. While the season is gradually transitioning, the Champaign Park District has got you covered with a range of enjoyable events to make the most of the remaining summer days and anticipate the fall ahead.

Sponsoring our segment today from the Champaign Park District is Chelsea Norton, the Director of Marketing and Development, who brings you the latest scoop on upcoming events and activities.

Fall Program Registration is Now Live! Gear up for the autumnal season by exploring the diverse range of programs that the Champaign Park District has to offer. Whether you’re interested in recreational sports, art and craft classes, fitness programs, or educational workshops, there’s something for everyone. Get ready to enrich your mind, body, and soul with these exciting opportunities.

Sholem Aquatic Center – 50% Off Passes! For all the water lovers out there, the Sholem Aquatic Center is offering an incredible deal. You can now enjoy the refreshing water park at half the price! Grab your friends and family, and dive into a day of aquatic adventures while the summer sun still shines.

Upcoming Events to Mark on Your Calendar Champaign Park District has lined up some fantastic events that will keep the summer spirit alive and your anticipation for fall soaring. Here are a few highlights:

(Thursday, July 20, 6-8 pm) Indulge in the smooth sounds of jazz by joining the Leon Lewis Nicol Trio for a captivating performance at Kaufman Lake. Bring your picnic blankets, relax under the stars, and let the enchanting melodies sweep you away. Day in the Park event at Spalding Park (Sunday, July 23, 1-3 pm) Spend a delightful afternoon at Spalding Park, where a host of activities awaits you. From games to music and delicious treats, this event promises fun-filled memories for families and friends alike.

The Champaign Park District is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, ensuring that each experience is enjoyable and memorable.

So, as the summer sun slowly sets, don’t let the warmth fade away just yet. Embrace the exciting events and programs offered by the Champaign Park District, and get ready to welcome the fall season with enthusiasm.

For more information and to stay updated on all the happenings, visit the Champaign Park District’s official website at http://www.champaignparks.org.