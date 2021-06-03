SUMMER FUN: Check out Golden Fox Brewing’s weekly cornhole tournaments

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Golden Fox Brewing owner, Jim Fox.

On Wednesday evenings from 6pm-11pm, the brewery hosts blind draw cornhole tournaments. There’s a $10 per player buy-in, with cash payouts to top teams each week. You must register to play.

Cornhole at Golden Fox Brewing. Photo Credit: Facebook.com/GoldenFoxBrew

More from Golden Fox Brewing:

Winner of the 2021 Herald & Review Reader’s Choice award for Best Brewery. We are a craft brewery personally brewed craft beer on tap and 22 oz bomber bottles-to-go. Free retro style arcade games, board games, live music, TVs & beer garden.

Also this summer, expect FREE MUSIC FRIDAYS with food trucks. For the details, follow the brewery on Facebook HERE.

