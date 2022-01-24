Submit your art to Parkland College’s 2022 Youth Art Competition

Calling all young artists! Parkland College is hosting an art competition for students in the community. Winners will receive a scholarship to one of Parkland’s summer programs.

Artist: Jada Reynolds (2021 submission)

More on Celebrate the Arts! Youth Art Competition:

Giertz Gallery and Community Education are delighted to offer District 505 students ages 7-18 the opportunity to participate in a virtual Art Contest and Exhibit during a time when in-person engagement is affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Works selected for the online exhibition will be featured on our social media platforms. Entry is free with awards being given in three age categories.

Students have a chance to win full summer 2022 scholarships for either College for Kids Camp or a Summer Discovery Camp. Each of the three age categories will have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, with honorable mentions.

Selected works will be featured on Parkland’s social media pages, and winners will be announced by Tuesday, March 8 at a Virtual Awards Ceremony.

Students can submit work now through Sunday, February 20. Entries must have been created on or after January 1, 2021.

To submit your entry and/or view the full list of rules, visit the official contest webpage HERE.