Gifford, Ill. (WCIA)

jBloom is a local and small business with owners from here in Central IL. Home office is in St Peters, MO. Only 1,700 designers nationwide, no sales quotes to meet. Personalization options are endless (including hand drawn pieces and handwriting), personalization is free. Our new PermaLinx line (semi-permanent bracelets and anklets) are not welded.

Here’s more from jBloom Designer, Cindy Cargo:

We help shelters, cancer units, NICU units, women’s organizations – basically anything that aligns with our vision of loving and supporting women in all seasons of life.

Style, fashion, jewelry tips, but most importantly creating a very memorable piece of jewelry to wear that brings a smile to someone’s face, gives them the encouragement they need to keep going during tough times. A bible verse, a song lyric, children/grandchildren names, coordinates, symbols, sports jewelry to support your favorite fan.

To our core we are here to help women and their families whether that be financially, spiritually or socially. Partnering with small businesses and being a part of local fundraisers by creating a custom piece meaningful to the cause is where our heart is.

Lasered personalization, personalization is always free, 1 week shipping (even on personalized pieces), PermaLinx chains are stainless and not welded. A passion for helping women and showcasing everyone’s story through authenticity.

Great personalizable necklace for only $20 in May, new black stainless PermaLinx chains, new personalizable keychain only available in May (think Dads, grads, new drivers…)

For any PermaLinx pop-up after any 6 ordered the 7th one is free. Will be partnering next with Country Chics in St Joseph IL on 5/13/23 from 11-2. Love partnering with local small businesses to bring in new or repeat customers.