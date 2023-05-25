Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

May is National Stroke Awareness Month and a good time to learn about stroke signs and symptoms to react quickly in an emergency.

A stroke is an interruption in blood flow in the brain. The average age for stroke is 65 or older, but a stroke can occur at any age.

A stroke can cause lasting brain damage, disability or even death, and treatment must be started as soon as possible to be effective.

Time is brain – Identifying the signs of a stroke and contacting emergency medical teams quickly is important. We use the B.E. F.A.S.T. acronym to identify and react to stroke symptoms:

· BALANCE – Is the person suddenly having trouble with balance or coordination?

· EYES – Is the person suddenly having trouble seeing out of one or both eyes?

· FACE – Ask the person to smile. Is one side of the face drooping or numb?

· ARMS – Ask the person to raise both arms. Is one arm weak or numb?

· SPEECH – Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like “the sky is blue.” Is speech slurred?

· TERRIBLE HEADACHE – Is the person experiencing the worst headache of their life?

Signs of a may last only a few moments, then go away, but there’s still a need to seek treatment. These could be “mini-strokes”, a signal that a larger stroke is coming.

Lifestyle changes have a tremendous effect on preventing strokes.

It’s important to lower your blood pressure, cholesterol, and to address conditions which can lead to a stroke, such as diabetes and heart disease.

If you have high blood pressure, it’s also important to adjust your diet with lower sodium intake and fewer foods containing processed sugar. You can also reduce your risk of stroke by working with your healthcare provider for effective ways to adapt to life without tobacco.

For more information and to test what you know about the signs of a stroke with an online quiz, visit Carle.org.