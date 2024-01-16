When having a baby, the last thing any family wants is for their newborn infant to have an issue that lands them in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital, or “NICU” for short. But for the parents of children who require immediate special treatment and care after birth, the medical staff in the NICU are a special brand of hero who face daily life or death decisions.

Valerie Wright, DNP, RN, CNE, CHSE, RYT, is an Instructional Assistant Professor at Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University. She has been a nurse for 25 years and carries a wealth of experience. She completed here doctorate in 2016, and is a certified nurse educator and a simulation specialist. Wright has 14 years of experience working in the NICU and is currently teaching nursing at Illinois State University.

Wright recently authored a book of curated stories from nurses working in the NICU called NICU Nursing Stories: A Day in the Life of a NICU Nurse.

According to a press release, the book features 70 stories from experienced nurses in the field and “provides readers with a deeply personal yet highly practical window into the realities of neonatal intensive care nursing. Utilizing a storytelling framework, readers engage with experiences written by skilled and practiced NICU nurses. The stories highlight the intense day-to-day struggles, miracles, ethical dilemmas, stresses, and heartache NICU nurses experience throughout their careers. Readers also learn about the intelligence, compassion, and sacrifice required of those who regularly face life-or-death decisions caring for critically ill infants and their families.”

The concept for the book came from Wright’s experience as a teacher where she used a lot of stories to illustrate various practices and concepts. The narratives were powerful in that they helped communicate information in a way that helped students retain what they were learning. “I thought, you know, I would love to have them actually written down because I’m not always going to be around to be able to tell them.” Says Wright, “There are nine contributing authors to the book as well, because I wanted people to see different perspectives because while the majority of them are written by me, you know, everyone has different experiences.”

The book covers a range of stories and experiences from light-hearted and funny, to deeply touching, and even some that are tragic as well. “You know, someone had said to me one time, it must be nice to go to work and play with babies. And there’s not a single day I ever went to work and played with the baby.” Says Wright. On a daily basis, NICU nurses face life and death decisions.

Valerie shared one of the more humorous stories from the book about a mother of an infant in the NICU who brought cookies to the hospital to share with the nursing staff. Everyone was a big fan of the cookies, but Valerie had a personal rule that she did not eat food people brought into the hospital unless it was in a package. “The nurses just couldn’t stop raving about these cookies. And I was like, ‘Nope, I’m not eating one.'” says Wright. Eventually the staff asked the mother what made her cookies so good. The answer? Wright says the woman confessed that “they were always better after she had a baby because she used breast milk.”

While the book is primarily for nursing students, Valerie says it is great for anybody who wants a glimpse into the NICU.

NICU Nursing Stories: A Day in the Life of a NICU Nurse by Valerie Wright is available for purchase at Hudson Drug and Hallmark Shop and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble and Cognella.