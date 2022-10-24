Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Part of the ripple effect of the pandemic has been inflation. Everyone is feeling the rise in prices these days. Even for Food Pantries, things are more expensive. We are sweating every time we order to feed 200 families within our budget. Turkey prices this year are over 500% more than what we paid last year per bird. I know that families in our community are feeling the stretch to make ends meet. Several organizations in our community have banded together to make sure that families have a good Thanksgiving this year.

Today, October 24th, registration opens for our Thanksgiving Big Give. It just opened at noon today. You can go to: www.sccwired.com/urbanabiggive

We are also registering in person at our Food Pantry right now as a matter of fact! We are open today from 4-6pm. If you come to our Pantry right now, you can get registered and receive groceries.

For those that can only register by phone. We have that option available too. PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE CHURCH. Rather, please call 765-280-6417.

Stone Creek Food Pantry

Business/Organization Phone

217-344-5455

Business/Organization Address

2502 S. Race St.

https://www.facebook.com/stonecreekfoodpantry

https://www.sccwired.com/urbanabiggive