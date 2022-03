Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We make soap from scratch. The Wright Soapery is a small batch, artisan soap company located in Urbana, Illinois. Soap is our passion and we are committed to providing you with the highest quality bath soaps that look and smell great, but most importantly feel great on your skin.

All of our soaps are made totally from scratch in small batches.

They are full-body bath bars intended to be used every day.

Soap making Demo at the CU Farmers Market on Saturday 03/19 at 10 am.