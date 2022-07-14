Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Center Partnership is co-sponsoring a new series with the Champaign Public Library called “So You Want to Start a Business”. Each month, we will bring together local and seasoned entrepreneurs in different industries to share their story about how they started their business and the lessons they learned.

Interested in starting your own barbershop or salon in the Champaign area but not sure where to start? Join a panel with James Buford from G.A.S. Barbershop and Ausharra Knox of Beard Culture and listen to their journey, how they got established, and best tricks in the biz! This presentation will feature a time for a live Q&A and networking. The panel is Monday, July 18, 2022 at 7 PM in the Main Library, Robeson Pavilion A & B.

To learn more about the Business Services offered at Champaign Public Library, join us on Tuesday, July 19 at 8 AM for a morning meet-up.

Tickets are also on sale for the Champaign Center Partnership’s Campus Pub Tour on July 21, 5 PM. Tickets include 3 pub stops (Legends, Illini Inn, and Murphy’s Pub), 3 drinks (any drink under $8 dollars at each pub), and 1 order of food at a pub of your choosing. ciLiving viewers can get 50% off their ticket when you enter promo code “ciliving” before checkout.

