Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Stephens Family YMCA with Larkin’s Place is a leading nonprofit community service organization, serving Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and the surrounding communities with health and fitness facilities, day camps, and numerous child-care locations.

Today, the Stephens Family YMCA has members who benefit from youth and adult sports, summer camps, swimming lessons, group exercise classes (both land and water), after-school programs, recreation activities, and so much more.

The YMCA promotes the core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility through programs that help build a healthy spirit, mind, and body. All people are welcomed to the YMCA, where we strive to build strong kids, strong families, and strong communities.

Our Mission-

To put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

Our Vision-

The Stephens Family YMCA will be a ray of hope in our community that inspires people to be better.

How We Are Funded-

YMCA funding is generated from membership and program fees, foundations and grants and individual and corporate donors. We are not a taxable body and we receive no government help.

Last year, Stephens Family YMCA awarded scholarships to over 900 families, kids, and individuals so that kids could participate in swim lessons, youth could be involved in our sports programs, cancer survivors could find strength, active older adults could have a place to thrive, single parents could fine respite, those with disabilities could be accepted, and so much more! As the need continues to grow for support in our community, the Y is stepping up. On average, we award $12,500 worth of scholarships each month. We are committed to continuing to ensure our Y remains a place for all.

The Stephens Family YMCA is excited to announce our first ever Corporate Cup Challenge taking place May 18th at the Y and May 19th at Grange Grove!

This new event is Champaign’s exclusive one-of-a-kind Olympic-style fundraising event promoting team building and health and wellness in the workplace for 8 local companies and organizations. Our goal is to raise $50,000, enough to support 4 months worth of scholarships for those in our community who need us most.

Teams participating in the event include:

Cozad Asset Management Keller Williams Wells Fargo Advisors GTPS Jimmy Johns Busey Parkland U of I Division of Athletics

Teams will support the Y’s Scholarship Fund, which annually benefits over 900 families and individuals, who would otherwise not have access to our programs and services while competing in challenges such as 3 on 3 Basketball, Dodgeball, Trivia, Cornhole, Euchre, and MORE. A trophy will be presented to both the overall Challenge Winner and the Fundraising Champion.

Stephens Family YMCA with Larkin’s Place

Business/Organization Phone

217.359.9622

Business/Organization Address

2501 Fields South Drive

Champaign, IL 61822

https://www.sf-ymca.net/