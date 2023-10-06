Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

She’s not your typical realtor; she’s Stefanie Pratt, the one who rocks the real estate scene. As the President of Stefanie Pratt Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group & Rockin Express Bus/Limo, she’s been making waves in Champaign County and beyond.

Stefanie is not just about buying homes; she’s about selling them. With 20 years in the real estate industry, her expertise shines through as she helps homebuyers understand the market, navigate the process, and provide guidance every step of the way.

But Stefanie doesn’t stop at real estate; she’s also behind Rockin Express, a lounge on wheels. With lots of bookings and even contracts with schools for game transportation, Rockin Express adds a unique flair to the transportation industry.

Stefanie’s attention to detail and passion for what she does set her apart from the competition. She takes care of her clients as if they were family.

Connect with Stefanie Pratt at her website: stefaniepratthomes.com