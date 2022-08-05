Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Join us for our Steam Threshing Days August 5th and 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.



The purpose of the show is to educate attendees how crops were grown and harvested during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Amish continue using many of these methods in their farming operations today. The show continues to expand, and the 2022 show promises to be our best and biggest show yet!

Don’t miss tours of the 1865 Moses Yoder home; 1882 Daniel Schrock home; Yoder Workshop and German School will feature demonstrations and displays of the Amish way of life. A highlight of each day will be the Parade of Power featuring horses and mechanical powered equipment with commentary provided to describe the items as they pass by.

Delicious food will be served in our beautiful pavilion. We will have full meals and sandwiches, plus a pancake, sausage, and liverwurst breakfast served on Saturday. You can also enjoy homemade ice cream, kettle corn, lemonade shakeups, crafts, and much more.

All funds are used for the continued growth of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center Campus. Everyone is welcome and invited to come out for a day of fun and learning for the entire family. Portapotties on site. Handicapped accessible. Golf carts are welcome