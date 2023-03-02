Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Elite Sport and Fitness provides a personalized approach to exercise. Certified fitness professionals assess individuals and tailor workouts specific to their needs and goals. We offer our services to people of all ages. What most people may not realize is our Senior population is growing at a phenomenal rate. Many insurances are now offering programs that allow Seniors to visit the gym at no cost to them. Elite Sport & Fitness accepts Silver Sneakers, Renew Active, and Silver & Fit. If you do not have insurance we offer a 50% off discount for members over 65.

So often these senior exercise programs are offered through their insurance but people are not always aware of the opportunities available or locations that accept their benefits.

We have a large number of Seniors that come in and aren’t able to “do the things that they used to do” We are happy to help provide them with exercises that will help better their quality of life and preserve their independence. The things that we work on aid them when getting up & down from the floor, stepping in & out of the bathtub, rising up from a chair, walking through a grocery store, etc. (daily habits that most of us take for granted).

One of the biggest questions and concerns seniors face is a fear of falling and the potential consequence of a fall. The Personalized approaches our programs offer are geared toward balance training for seniors and can help prevent falls and injury.

Not only do we provide a personalized approach to exercise tailored to each individual and their medical history, but we are a department within a hospital. This allows us to have the contact that we need with medical professionals as well as up to date certifications and credentials.

Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services

1120 N Melvin St

Gibson City, IL 60936

http://gibsonhospital.org