We all know the importance of regular check-ups with our doctors. They help spot health changes early and keep us on top of our well-being. Today, we have Jeanine Bobenmoyer, Chief Mom Officer at theCityMoms, sharing the key doctor appointments you should make time for this year.

2023 is the year for me. It’s time to prioritize your health and well-being.

Here’s a general guideline for essential doctor appointments:

Annually:

Primary Care: Your yearly check-up is crucial for overall health. Dermatology: Skin health is vital; catch any issues early. OB/GYN: Women’s health is a top priority. Dentist (2x a year): Dental health is linked to your overall health.

Every 2-3 Years:

Vision: Keep your eyes in check. Mammogram (starting at age 40): Early breast cancer detection. Colonoscopy (age 45+): Colon health is key. Bone Density (age 65+): Maintain strong bones.

Remember, individual needs and doctor recommendations vary. Consider batching your appointments for convenience.

For more tips and in-depth information, visit theCityMoms’ blog at thecitymoms.org/blog. Take charge of your health in 2023!

