Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Join Station Theatre as they welcome in the 50th season, gather to celebrate another year of theatre, and enjoy the company we all belong.

Live music featuring Anika Emily & Jake Fava at 3pm. Stop by during the CU Pride Fest Fair in DT Urbana!



Tick, Tick…BOOM! opening this weekend September 22 and running through October 9 with shows at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday and matinees on Sunday at 3pm at the Station Theatre.

Station Theatre

223 Broadway Ave, Urbana, IL