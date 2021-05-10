State of Sound: Springfield exhibit showcases finest in Illinois music

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

A new exhibit at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is telling the story of Illinois music with special artifacts from legendary artists like Miles Davis, Chance The Rapper, John Prine, Steve Goodman and more.

“State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois” celebrates the impact Illinois has had on a variety of musical genres from the blues to rock and gospel.

Visitors can watch short documentaries on 13 different genres or use their phones to listen to audio introductions of particular artists. The exhibit also features a working radio studio where hosts are invited to broadcast their shows.

“State of Sound” runs through Jan. 23, 2022. The exhibit is free with regular museum admission. Click HERE for tickets.

The museum is also offering free admission for Illinois students through May 31. People who have been vaccinated against Covid 19 can get free admission in May and June.

