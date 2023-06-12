Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The State Farm Center announced recently the addition of “Thursday Night Live” to its lineup of fall shows. The comedy event will feature Saturday Night Live head writer and “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost, along with very special guests, SNL cast members Andrew Dismukes and Marcello Hernandez. The trio will make their Champaign appearance on Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 9 at Noon CT online at StateFarmCenter.com, over the phone at 866-ILLINI-1, or at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $74.50 plus fees and University of Illinois students are eligible for a $5 discount.

Announced last week – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert – October 10 – Proudly Presented by WCIA 3!

The WCIA 3 2023 – 2024 Broadway Series Features Three Diverse Titles

WCIA 3 Broadway Series was announced this afternoon!

-October 17 – Madagascar

-April 12 – The Cher Show

-May 2 – Chicago

A family-friendly show, an icon celebrated, and a classic come to Champaign

The State Farm Center has announced the lineup for the 2023-2024 WCIA 3 Broadway Series. The trio of shows will be Madagascar: The Musical on Tuesday, October 17, The Cher Show on Friday, April 14, and Chicago on Thursday, May 2.

New series subscriptions will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, June 14 at Noon CT and individual show tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at Noon CT. Prices range from $29 to $89 before fees and vary by show and seating area. Tickets are available at StateFarmCenter.com/Broadway, over the phone at 866-ILLINI-1, or at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center.

More About Madagascar: The Musical

Madagascar: The Musical features everyone’s favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Complete with high-energy dance numbers and plenty of comedic shenanigans, this story of friendship, hope, and adventure will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” With a book by Kevin Del Aguila and original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan, the musical features songs “I Like to Move It,” “It’s Showtime,” “Wild and Free,” “Best Friends,” “Relax, Be Cool, Chill Out,” “Living in Paradise,” “Together Forever,” and more.

More about The Cher Show

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

More About Chicago

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary — you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.

More About State Farm Center

State Farm Center is a multipurpose venue on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois. As the third largest arena in the state, it serves as the home court to the Fighting Illini Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams and is dedicated to hosting a wide variety of other performers and events. Throughout the years, the biggest names in show business, including Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Frank Sinatra, U2, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, among countless others, have graced the State Farm Center stage.

Get Connected with State Farm Center:

statefarmcenter.com

facebook.com/statefarmcenter

twitter.com/statefarmcenter

instagram.com/statefarmcenter