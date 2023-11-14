Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Don’t wait until the new year to kickstart your health and fitness journey, Stephens Family YMCA has what you need to start now! Stephens Family YMCA—Wellness Director, Eddie Edwards, and Group Fitness Coordinator, Tiffany Currier, join ciLiving this afternoon with techniques and information to help inspire your fitness journey.

The Stephens Family YMCA is on a mission to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. Their vision is to be a beacon of hope in the community, inspiring people to be better.

Fueled by membership and program fees, foundations, grants, and individual/corporate donors, Stephens Family YMCA is a non-taxable entity, receiving no government assistance. This independence allows them to prioritize their community’s well-being.

What you can expect at the Stephens Family YMCA:

Diverse Group Exercise Classes: From land to water, Stephens Family YMCA offers a range of classes catering to all community members. Specialized Programs: Explore programs like the Nancy Yanello Cancer Program and Parkinson’s Program, demonstrating a commitment to holistic wellness. Personal Connection: The team’s knowledge, credentials, and individualized approach in group fitness and personal training set them apart. The welcoming atmosphere and state-of-the-art equipment cater to all ages and abilities. Community-Centric Approach: The YMCA fosters personal relationships with its members, ensuring a positive experience every time.

Connect with Stephens Family YMCA at www.sf-ymca.net or Facebook.

2501 Fields South Drive, Champaign, IL 61822