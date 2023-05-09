Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

STAMP OUT HUNGER® DRIVE FEEDS LOCAL FAMILIES FOR 30TH YEAR

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive this Saturday, May 13. NALC’s food drive, first held in 1993, helps feed thousands of neighbors in eastern Illinois.

The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive, the country’s largest one-day food drive, providing the community with an easy way to donate food to those in need. Simply leave a donation of non-perishable food items next to your mailbox on Saturday, May 13. Letter carriers will collect these donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute the food throughout their 18-county service area.

The timing is important; with summer approaching many school meal programs are suspended, putting local children at increased risk of food insecurity.

Community members are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag (or bags) containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal before the regular mail delivery on Saturday. The food donations stay in the community to help local individuals, seniors, and families facing hunger.

Local partners assisting NALC in the food drive include NALC Branch 671, RATIO Architects Inc., United Way of Champaign County, and the AFL-CIO.

For more information, contact your local post office, or go to nalc.org/food-drive, facebook.com/StampOutHunger or twitter.com/StampOutHunger.