Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance prepared for post-pandemic world

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re taking a look at this point in history and how it compares to the Roaring 20’s (the time immediately after the Spanish Flu ended) which resulted in extreme economic prosperity. We believe our country could once again see a similar rebound and Springfield, as well as Central Illinois, is well-positioned to experience extreme economic growth! Below is an interesting story link on this subject.

Springfield is so well positioned to do well in a post-pandemic world. This is in part because of the way the business community and academic colleges work together to create a ready and trained workforce. The area is also very well-adapted for those interested in continuing to work remotely for a variety of reasons.

The goal of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance is to offer concierge-level assistance to businesses that are thinking about coming to Springfield and those that are already here. They partner with dozens of local businesses and organizations in order to help assist the overall business community.

Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance

31 E Washington St 5th floor, Springfield, IL 62701

