Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The Liturgical and Sacred Art Exhibit at Springfield Art Association is part of the biennial interfaith Liturgical Arts Festival of Springfield. It is a nationwide juried art exhibition. Liturgical arts are all the ways people connect with the Divine through creativity and beauty in the visual arts, in all mediums. The festival is inspired by the beautiful diversity of faith traditions within our own community. LAFS programs are accessible to those of any faith or none. Programs are free to the public.

Exhibit runs April 20 – May 28, 2022.