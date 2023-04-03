Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We help local farmers and food producers in multiple different ways. We offer farmer training all the way from just starting a farm to scaling up, we help farmers that are looking to grow their farm find landowners that are wanting to lease to farmers, we help local food producers to have a bigger share of the market, and we also organize and run two farmers markets, giving farmers direct access to consumers and vice versa. We also offer Link match dollars to help those in need have access to locally produced food, increasing their purchasing power and helping to stimulate the local economy.

I am the farmers market manager and am all about the local food and locally produced goods that people in this community make. Kent Miles owns and operates Illinois Willows, a local flower farm out of Seymour, Illinois.

Kent Miles shares fresh cut flowers and some other decorative plants that are grown on his farm. Illinois Willows is today’s vendor spotlight for the farmers market, and a great way to ring in the spring with some fresh cut flowers.

We don’t really have direct competitors in our area, but we differ from other farmers markets in that we operate a Link hub for area farmers markets and have multiple different program areas, where a typical farmers market organization will only be running the market.

The CU Winter Farmers Market is still going on through the end of April every Saturday from 8am-12pm. Come by to find local food, local flowers, and other locally produced goods for your Easter weekend.

The Land Connection

217-840-2128

206 N Randolph Ste 400, Champaign, IL, 61820

Blake Hackler – Farmers Market Manager – market@thelandconnection.org

https://thelandconnection.org