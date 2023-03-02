Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

We’ve had a preview of spring weather this week in Champaign County, hopefully putting the winter behind us. With spring on the horizon, Visit Champaign County has some ideas perfect for you to start March and head into spring break.

Coming up this weekend on March 4, the Insect Fear Film Festival is celebrating their 40th anniversary at Foellinger Auditorium on campus. Every year, they follow a theme in their films and activities with this year focusing on living fossils. They’ll have an insect petting zoo, and bugscope so you can get up close with the insects, themed art and crafts, and the film Pike’s Lagoon at 7:30 p.m. This is totally free to attend and a fun one for all ages.

We’ll be busy next week with the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament, happening March 9-11 at State Farm Center. Teams qualify this coming Monday so we’ll know soon who will be in attendance. Join us as we welcome the state’s top athletes to our area, and you never know who may be a future Illini. Get your tickets for the whole weekend or just one session.

As you think about spring break, there’s plenty of activities to keep everyone busy and active.

Break out the Bikes—Let’s hope for spectacular weather during spring break and we can spend some time outdoors. Break out the bikes, pump up the tires and head out on the Kickapoo Rail Trail. Start in Urbana and ride out to St. Joe where you can enjoy lunch at a variety of restaurants right off the trail head. Or check out local trails in Mahomet and Rantoul and discover new parks and local businesses.

Go for a Hike—Choose a park or forest preserve to visit during the week. Heron View is the newest preserve in Mahomet with an abundance of spring wildflowers, perfect for a spring hike. If you haven’t been to Sullivan, you can check out the Okaw Bluff Trail that overlooks Lake Shelbyville and features 100 acres of wetland with stands to overlook the waterfowl that visits the area.

Burn off Some Energy—Finally, burn off some energy with some indoor recreation. Give rock climbing a try at Urbana Boulders. Courses range in difficulty and are surrounded by a new mural that brings a lot of vibrancy to the space. The Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center will hold you over until the weather allows for outdoor swimming. Kids love their play area and water slides, and of course their diving boards, while adults can join in a lap swim. The pool will be open 1:30-9pm during the week so you have lots of time to swim!

To round out the month, we have two great campus events for everyone to enjoy.

The annual Engineering Open House will take place March 31–April 1 on the Engineering Quad. There will be over 130 exhibits created by over 250 students that showcase future technology that will make an impact, everything from robotic hands, solar cars, and DIY plastic.

Just down the road, the first Illini eSports Collegiate Invitational will be taking place, the first major eSports tournament at the University of Illinois. The community is encouraged to attend for free to watch and participate in free-play gaming. They’ll also have VIP tickets with snacks, backstage passes, private lessons, and some cool swag.