Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Spring Gardening Activities to do Now vs Later

Things to do now:

  • Plant cool season veggies – kale, broccoli, beets, etc.
    • Almost too late for some of these crops
  • Plant hardy perennials
  • If you haven’t yet, clean up your vegetable garden area
    • Important to do before you plant because debris can contain insect pests or diseases
  • Plant new areas of turfgrass
    • Getting late for this too!

Things to do later:

  • Plant warm season veggies, like tomatoes
    • They really do better when night time temps are consistently above 45, about Mid-May
  • Cleanup landscape beds
    • Some insects overwinter in stems or leaf litter
    • If possible, save cleanup until nighttime temps are above 45
  • Pruning
    • Its best to prune trees and shrubs during the dormant season, winter
    • If you must prune wait until leaves have emerged and fully developed
    • For spring flowering shrubs, prune immediately after flowering

