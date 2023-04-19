Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Spring Gardening Activities to do Now vs Later
Things to do now:
- Plant cool season veggies – kale, broccoli, beets, etc.
- Almost too late for some of these crops
- Plant hardy perennials
- If you haven’t yet, clean up your vegetable garden area
- Important to do before you plant because debris can contain insect pests or diseases
- Plant new areas of turfgrass
- Getting late for this too!
Things to do later:
- Plant warm season veggies, like tomatoes
- They really do better when night time temps are consistently above 45, about Mid-May
- Cleanup landscape beds
- Some insects overwinter in stems or leaf litter
- If possible, save cleanup until nighttime temps are above 45
- Pruning
- Its best to prune trees and shrubs during the dormant season, winter
- If you must prune wait until leaves have emerged and fully developed
- For spring flowering shrubs, prune immediately after flowering
