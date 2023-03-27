Dieterich, Ill. (WCIA)

Wright’s Furniture & Flooring is a fifth-generation family-owned business that is celebrating its 133rd anniversary this year.

The business also offers interior design services in its Dieterich, Robinson and Taylorville locations and window treatments through its Wright at Home store in Effingham.

Shop popular brands such as La-Z-Boy, Max Divani, and Flexsteel for their unbeatable quality and pricing.

We’ve been in business for 133 years. We also offer our own private label of mattresses called Wright Sleep Mattresses which are locally made.

Take advantage of no sales tax on the largest in-stock selection of furniture for pickup or delivery.

Spring Clearance Event from March 27 to April 30

Save on in-stock pieces and accessories by subtracting the sales tax amount from your total.

https://www.wrightsfurniture.com/

Wright’s Furniture & Flooring

217-663-2924

Wright’s Furniture & Flooring, 113 N Main St, Dieterich, IL 62424