Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

The Danville Light Opera (DLO) Musical Theatre took the spotlight as the oldest musical theatre group in the area, with a rich history since the 1950s. DLO Musical Theatre is committed to providing artistic and creative expression, education, and community outreach for the local community.

The theatre group hosts three MainStage musical productions annually and offers youth and teen musicals during the summer. This summer’s exciting youth musical, Lion King Jr., is currently playing at the Historic Fischer Theatre.

In partnership with The Historic Fischer Theatre, DLO brings outstanding opportunities to the community. One aspect that sets them apart from others in the sector is their inclusive approach to their summer youth productions. All children who audition are guaranteed a role, and this year’s Lion King Jr. has an impressive cast of 72 children between the ages of 7 and 14 years old.

The generous spirit of DLO Musical Theatre shines through their ticketing policy. General admission tickets for all four Lion King Jr. shows are available at no set cost and can be obtained at the door through freewill donations. These donations help The Fischer Theatre continue to enrich the community with exceptional fine arts experiences.

The Lion King Jr. production is scheduled for this weekend at The Fischer Theatre in Danville, Illinois. The showtimes are as follows:

Friday at 7 pm

Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm

Sunday at 2 pm

Doors open one hour before each performance.

For those interested in experiencing the magic of Lion King Jr. and supporting the community’s artistic endeavors, tickets and showtimes can be found on The Danville Light Opera’s website at dlomusicaltheatre.com.

The TV segment featured Jordyn Brooks, who plays Timon, and Bodie Ray, who plays Pumbaa, providing a glimpse of their fantastic costumes and roles in the production.

As a special treat, viewers were offered a chance to win a gift basket of themed merchandise by attending any of the performances. This incentive adds excitement to the show, bringing even more enjoyment to the audience.

Overall, The Danville Light Opera’s Lion King Jr. production promises to be a captivating experience for both young and old, celebrating the essence of musical theatre and its significant contribution to the local community.