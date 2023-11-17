Rantoul, Ill (WCIA)

Sport Inspired by Quidditch Hosts National Qualifier in Champaign County 18 college and adult club quadball teams travel to Rantoul Family Sports Complex, November 18–19

Quadball, the real-life sport inspired by the magical game of quidditch, is hosting a

national qualifier for the first time in Champaign County. On November 18-19 it will be brooms up at Rantoul Family Sports Complex as 18 college and adult club quadball teams from across the country compete for qualification spots at US Quadball Cup 2024.

Quadball is a mixed-gender, full-contact sport played by around 600 teams in almost 40 countries. The rules, originally adapted from the Harry Potter book series by students at Middlebury College in Vermont, incorporate a mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball and flag football. A quadball team is made up of seven athletes who must keep a broom between their legs at all times. While other field sports like lacrosse have players using sticks to pass a ball across the playing field, quadballs use of a broom during play intensifies this game by forcing players to coordinate holding the broom while also tackling an opponent or passing and catching the ball.

“We’re thrilled to host the US Quadball National Qualifier at the Rantoul Sports Complex,” states

Mark Brown, Director of Sports, Events, and Film for Experience Champaign-Urbana. “This festival

atmosphere will introduce this truly unique and fun sport to our community and present

opportunities for growth in Quadball in our area.”

The event is expected to generate over $320,000 in economic impact for the area, with at least 1-2 hotel stays for participating athletes. Experience Champaign-Urbana wants to make sure residents don’t miss out on this opportunity to meet, see, try, and experience the sport that is bringing over 350 athletes to Champaign County.

On Friday, November 17 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, all 18 teams will stop by The Fringe located at 849 Stone Ridge Dr. Residents who would like a chance to meet the athletes of US Quadball and ask questions about the game can do so by visiting The Fringe for an informal meet and greet. Starting at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 18 residents can see athletes play this full contact sport at Rantoul Family Sports Complex located at 744 Murry Rd. Be sure to bring your favorite chair so you and your family can get a seat right on the sideline close to the action. Tickets are $5 in advance online or $10 at the door.

On Sunday, November 19th from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, spectators can try the Quadball Combine, testing their skills and learning the basics of quadball on a league official pitch. Registration can be done in advance online or on site.

After you’ve tested your skills on the quadball pitch, stick around on Sunday to experience the thrill of seeing which teams survive the weekend and earn a bid for US Quadball Cup 2024!

To learn more about the sport of quadball, visit usquadball.org.



About US Quadball

US Quadball (USQ) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and the national governing body for the

sport of quadball. USQ advances the sport by organizing events and programs that build community and empower adult and youth athletes of all identities, including all races and genders, to compete together. For more information, email press@usquadball.org or visit usquadball.org.

The name of the sport changed from quidditch to quadball in 2022. The governing bodies, US

Quadball and Major League Quadball, made the decision to distance themselves from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and open sponsorship and broadcast opportunities. The new name refers to the number of balls and the number of positions in the sport. US Quadball and its activities are not licensed by, sponsored by or associated with Warner Bros., J.K. Rowling, or their affiliates. “Quidditch”, “Harry Potter”, and all related names, characters and indicia are trademarks of and © Warner Bros. – Harry Potter publishing rights © J.K. Rowling.

