Spend Halloweekend at Farmer City Haunted Forest

It’s not too late to take a hayrack ride through the Haunted Forest in Farmer City, where ghosts, ghouls and goblins await!

The next event is Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6PM-11PM at South Park’s Salt Creek Area 21 Campground. Younger kids can enjoy a matinee event earlier in the day from 3PM-6PM.

Activities include games, face painting, barrel train rides, costume contests and more.

The event is FREE, but donations are appreciated.

To stay updated on weather conditions or reach out about volunteer opportunities, follow the Farmer City Haunted Forest Facebook page HERE