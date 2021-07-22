Special Olympics Illinois Region I to host 22nd Annual Golf Outing

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Calling all golfers! Whether your game is on par or in the weeds there is one event not to miss.

Special Olympics Illinois Region I is hosting its 22nd Annual Golf Outing at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Golf Courses, Friday, August 6th.

Golfer participation is $100, which includes green fees + cart, lunch, free beer, and a golfer gift. Games on the courses, prizes, raffle ticket auction, and 50/50 raffle will be fun for all!

More from Special Olympics Illinois Region I:

Most people think that there is only 1 Special Olympics event per year, but actually, we host 14 sports competitions for FREE throughout the year for Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois Region I.

One of the biggest competitions is Bowling, which will take place in Champaign on August 28th and 29th at both the Western Avenue Bowl and Arrowhead Lanes.

Special Olympics sports should be treated just like any other sport for children and/or adults without disabilities because the Special Olympics Athletes have to follow the same or similarly modified sports rules during competition.

For instance, a line foul in the PBA is a line foul in Special Olympics bowling too. Or, in volleyball, a net foul in a IHSA Girls games is still a net foul in a Special Olympics team volleyball competition (which Region I hosts in September at the Richard Workman Sports Center).

SOILL offers FREE Healthy Athletes programs, FREE physical exams at Med Festivals for the Athletes, FREE Athlete Leadership Programs, including Speech Development, Confidence Building, and presentation skills, and FREE Sports and competitions for Young Athletes, Traditional Athletes, and Unified Sports teams. We are working to solve the problem on inclusion in sports.

Region I Golf Outing Facebook Event Page has loads of information and updates about the Golf Outing to benefit Special Olympics Illinois Region I.

We are the only Sports organization for individuals with intellectual disabilities that allows those individuals to advance in competition from local, to State, to National, and even World Special Olympics Games. This coming 2022, Region I will have 5 to 6 athletes competing at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.