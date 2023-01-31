Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Southern Sheet Pan Nachos

1 Bag of Tortilla Chips

2 Cups of Pimento Cheese

2 Cups Pulled Pork

1 C Shredded Cheese

1/2 C Sour Cream

1/2 C BBQ Sauce

Green Onions

Pimento Cheese

8 oz cream cheese, softened

2 C shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 C shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 C chopped pimento

1 C mayonnaise

dash of salt

dash of cayenne

dash of worcestershire sauce

dash of hot sauce

Combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, salt, cayenne, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce until completely mixed. Then add in cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese and pimentos. Chill until you are ready for nachos.

On a large cookie sheet layer out tortilla chips. Wearing gloves, put small pinches of the pimento cheese all over the tortilla chips. Break up the pork and layer on top of the pimento cheese. Sprinkle that layer with shredded cheese and bake for 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees.

Once nachos come out of the oven, drizzle sour cream and bbq sauce all over the nachos. Top with green onions and serve immediately.