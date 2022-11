Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana High School Choir and A Cappella program is raising money for a trip to Disney World during winter break of 2023-2024. You can help send these amazing students to Disney by doing the following:

Make a monetary donation!

Donate an item for our upcoming silent auction!

Hire this amazing group of students to perform at your upcoming holiday party or event!

How? Reach out to Becky Park at rpark@usd116.org