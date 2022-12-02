Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have a capella group, The Illinois Rip Chords share sounds of the season.

The group will be releasing an EP early next year that will be available on all music streaming platforms. They also will have their annual spring show in April and will be celebrating 30 years since the founding of our group.

Also, they will be opening for their brother group, The Xtension Chords’, upcoming winter concert on Saturday, December 3rd at 6:30pm in Lincoln Hall at UIUC!

Connect with the group at their website HERE.