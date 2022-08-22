Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The SOUL ID team as well as the staff at WBGL, has bene working diligently over this past year to create a space of worship and belonging for you to experience the beauty, power, and grace of God through worship, God’s word, and an experience like none other.

This conference will give women within our city and the surrounding areas to connect with one another through Soul Circles and as well as a phenomenal worship time.

SOUL CIRCLES are break out sessions allowing women a more intimate space to dive deeper into their journey of Surrender.

Our goal is to bring women together so that together we can journey towards absolute surrender – knowing that surrender paves the path to a life filled with peace, power, and beauty – an abundant life.

Please note: This conference is for high school aged women and older, we politely request that children not attend.

The Journey to Abundant Life is Paved by Absolute Surrender

We’d love for you to be a part of Soul Identity Conference – SURRENDER on September 24th, 2022 at The Vineyard Church in Urbana, Illinois! This year our speaker is author Lisa Bevere, and we will be inspired with worship led by Christian artists Tasha Layton and Hope Darst! You’ll also have the chance to connect through one of our six amazing Soul Circles.

We’ve created a space of worship and belonging for you to experience the beauty, power, and grace of God through worship, God’s word, and an experience like none other.

“A life wholly surrender to God is one of the most beautiful and powerful forces on this planet.”

Together, we’ll journey towards absolute surrender – knowing surrender paves the path to a life filled with peace, power, and beauty – an abundant life.

WE ARE THE CLAY

“But now, O Lord, you are our Father;

we are the clay, and you are our potter;

we are all the work of your hand.” Isaiah 64:8

SOUL Identity Women’s Conference

Date:

September 24

Time:

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Event Cost:

$65

Venue:

Vineyard Church Urbana, IL

1500 N. Lincoln Ave.

Urbana, IL 61801 United States

217-384-3070

https://www.wbgl.org/event/soul-identity-womens-conference-save-the-date/