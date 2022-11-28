Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Something You Salon & Spa is excited for Guest Appreciation! If you are in need of adding a little self care to your holiday calendar, swing by the salon on Tuesday, November 29!

The Itinerary

As soon as we open at 8:30am, expect to be showered in gratitude. Team-wide we’ve incorporated gratitude journals into our daily practices so we can not only live more fulfilled lives ourselves, but also strengthen our Love & Light muscles and radiate joy and thankfulness. We’ll have mimosas & Central Illinois Bakehouse is preparing dozens of treats for us to share with our guests that morning!

At noon, we’ll kick-start our hourly raffles! Kérastase, Oribe, and Everything You Spa have donated goodies for us to compile into prizes valuing up to $250 to raffle off to say thank you for your contribution to our fundraiser. If you haven’t gotten your raffle tickets yet, no need to stress! Raffle tickets will still be on sale up until the last winner is drawn! Tickets are cash only, $5 each or 5 for $20! We are currently just under halfway to our goal of $1,000 – which we will match!

At 3pm, friends from our community will begin the pop ups! Everyday Collective will have permanent jewelry & we’ll have a local bartender creating custom sips!

Throughout the day, enjoy charcuterie, and crudités, and cookies from Wildflour Bakes!

If you’re on the hunt for some self-care services, we still have a few $10 blowouts available, cuts, glosses, and even a coveted color available!

Guest Appreciation Day is the perfect chance to meet our newest Advanced Academy Artists, Payton & Rachel! They’ll be here all day offering $10 blowouts! Spots are limited, so reach out to our Guest Happiness Team to reserve your blowout!

Introducing, Kasie! Kasie is the latest magician – oops, esthetician – at Everything You Spa! Spend some time experiencing a glimpse of the famous Hydrafacial during the event, and welcome Kasie to the Something You crew!

This get together is more of a celebration to us than anything – celebrating another holiday season with our guests that have turned into friends, our friends that have turned into family, and the folks we’ve only just had the luxury of meeting! Of course we’ll have fun holiday specials and deals for Oribe & Kérastase (up to 20% off everything*, you say?), Spin the Wheel fun & games, and gifts to give, but we hope you know that you being here – on Guest Appreciation Day or any other day of the year – means the absolute world to us. We won’t ever be able to say thank you enough, but we hope you’ll let us try.

We’re embracing that the holidays should be about more than ways to save and focusing on loving on the people around us, however, we know that this time of year brings as many sales as it does twinkle lights and we’re not one to miss out on the fun. Instead of holiday sets on sale, we wanted to let our guests be as intentional as they wanted to with discounts across the board. On Guest Appreciation Day only, all standard size Kérastase is Buy More Save More – 10% off one, 15% off two, and 20% off three or more! Liters are 15% off! Any home care purchase of $150 or more from Kérastase or Oribe will send you home with a Choose Kindness canvas bag!

If you haven’t already seen them, our mission statement canvas bags offer more than an ecofriendly way to carry your groceries home – save on Kérastase & Oribe all 2023! Our Leave People Better Than You Found Them canvas bag will give you 10% off take home every time you swap our paper bags for your reusable bag in 2023! It’s the gift that keeps on giving!