Solidarity Gardens CU looking for volunteers

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle visits Meadowbrook Park where spring crops are nearing harvest in one garden dedicated to those in need.

Last summer, community partners (Sola Gratia Farm, Channing Murray Foundation, Urbana Free Library, Urbana Park District, and others) created a network of gardens to bring fresh, local produce to those facing food insecurity throughout the pandemic.

They named it Solidarity Gardens CU. Now, the project is here to stay and is in need of volunteers for its second season.

Victory Park Garden, Urbana. Photo courtesy of Melissa Stone.

More from the group’s Facebook page:

Hey folks! We’re looking for a couple of volunteers to help out with some special projects this month! We are looking for the following help:

– a volunteer with (minimal) construction experience to construct raised beds

-an artistic volunteer (or two) to design and paint signs

– a few volunteers who like meeting new people to help with running events (in the end of May/early June)

Your help lets us connect better with our community and provide the best services we can, so thank you in advance!!

The project is also looking for volunteers to clear weeds in the Douglas Park garden Friday from 5:30 to 7:30pm. To connect with Solidarity Gardens CU about volunteering, visit their website or message them on Facebook HERE.