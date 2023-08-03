Champaign County, Ill (WCIA)

It feels like we just started summer, but here we are in the final weeks before school starts. We have some ideas to pass the time before we hit Labor Day.

Dine with our Asian Passport—We’re excited to showcase our new CU in Asia Food Trail! Through this passport showcasing over 70 Asian restaurants in the area, you can discover flavors from all over the continent including India, China, Japan, Korea, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and so much more. You’ll earn points each time you check in. Once you’ve reached 5 check-ins, you’re eligible to win a $100 gift card and a free t-shirt. We’ll pull winners every three months, starting September 1. Check it out on our website!

Hit up an Art Festival—Get a head start on holiday shopping, or pick up some items for yourself, at the fifth annual Crystal Lake Park Art Fair, held near the Lake House in the park. Over 30 local and regional artists will be out this Saturday, August 5 from 10am-4pm selling everything from handmade jewelry, paintings, pottery, clothing, and much more. Kids activities will also be available so make it a family affair.

Go Camping—While we’re still burning some vacation time, consider a camping trip close to home. One of the top spots to camp in the state is at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, the state’s only International Dark Sky Park. Plan your trip around the lunar cycle so you can get the best view of the night sky, and while you’re there, hike one of their many trails. Camp sites are also available in Sullivan off Lake Shelbyville or in Lodge Park in Monticello. And if you need some gear, head to Rugged Outdoors for everything you need to have the perfect campsite.

Attend a Music Festival—Blues fans will want to head to downtown Urbana for the fourth annual Prairie Crossroads Blues Fest, happening August 11–12 happening outside Bunny’s Tavern. This is a mix of local and regional bands ready to keep you entertained. Two weeks later, the Mahomet Music Festival returns to Main Street with 8 performances across two days, August 25–26. This festival brings plenty of food, entertainment, and vendors for a few full days spent in Mahomet. Of course, we’re in our final weeks of Friday Night Live as well, so make sure to head to Downtown Champaign to be able to catch this annual summer tradition.

Enjoy Campus Activities—As we welcome students back to campus, there are many activities taking place for all to enjoy. Krannert Art Museum welcomes everyone back with their KAM Fest so students and the community can see the many new exhibits on display. Check them out during their normal business hours and they’ll have plenty of activities in addition to viewing the artwork. On August 26, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts host their annual and very popular Costume & Prop sale. It’s never to soon to start thinking about elaborate Halloween costumes! And over at Parkland College, their art gallery kicks off their season with their Faculty Art Exhibition with a reception on August 24 starting at 5:30pm.

Support the Illini—Fighting Illini Football is back in action on September 2 for a night game against Toledo. With a 6:30 pm kickoff, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to tailgate and catch the Marching Illini as they parade to the stadium. Get season tickets to support them all year, or go game by game, just make sure that you have your orange & blue before you go out!

