Snow Angel Sidewalk Snow Removal

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

C-U Safe Routes to School Project (C-U SRTS Project) is an organization with representatives from the CU Mass Transit District, Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, CU Public Health District, Urbana and Champaign planning, engineering and law enforcement, Champaign County Bikes, Urbana and Champaign School Districts, as well as other educators, parents, and community members. The project came about after several years of organizing Walk & Bike to School Day in Champaign and Urbana schools and deciding that there was more that could be done to educate the community on pedestrian and bicycle safety issues.

CUSRTS Project is made up of variety of organizations dedicated to educating our community on bicycle and pedestrian safety. Having sidewalks covered in snow can pose a serious impediment to the 30% of Champaign-Urbana residents who walk, bike or take the bus to work. There are 4,000 people who do not have access to a car. Instead of trudging through the snow, the only other clear walkway is on the street which is usually a very dangerous place for anyone to walk. Furthermore, having sidewalks covered in snow can prevent kids from being able to walk to school safely. You can help! Helping keep our sidewalks clear of snow helps everyone. You can volunteer to help by signing up to be a Snow Angel. Go to http://www.cu-srtsproject.com/snow-removal.html and you can fill out the from right there on the website.

We focus on children and creating a safe and healthy place for our children to be able to walk and or bike to schools and parks. Many of us were able to do this as children and we owe it to our children to offer them the same opportunities we had to live safe and healthy lives.





Bike to School Day is May 6th.